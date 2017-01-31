Welcome to Dundurn

Graffiti, Private School, and Finding YA Writing Inspiration

Posted on February 2 by Colleen Nelson

Every book I write starts with a personal connection. Blood Brothers was based on a boy I met who lived in a rooming house in a rough part of town with his dad. He’d gotten a scholarship to attend a private school. He spent three hours every day on the bus going to and from school, but he didn’t care. To him, attending the school was the chance to escape from poverty. His privileged classmates had no idea what his home life was like. Unlike the boy I know, Jakub doesn’t leave willingly.

How to Raise a “Digital Native” to be a Reader

Posted on January 27 by Michael Reist

Our kids are called “digital natives” because screens are their natural environment. Most of them will end up working at a screen. What place will reading have in their lives? Why is reading still relevant? 

1. Reading does what visual content can’t do. While reading, the imagination becomes the screen. The reader creates the images, and more importantly, the reader creates the meaning. This is a rich, deep experience that only reading can deliver.

