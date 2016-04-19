Welcome to Dundurn

The Secrets We Keep
Posted by Dundurn Guest on April 19, 2016
History is not what actually happened, but rather what is recorded to have happened. For numerous reasons, some deliberate, others not, the recording of history can often be a distortion, if not a complete misrepresentation, of the events as they actually occurred. As such, the historian must be a sleuth to uncover, as closely as possible, the actual reality and drivers behind those events. This can be a daunting task as there are a myriad of challenges to obscure the “truth,” especially for military historians.
Peter Jennings is Keynote Speaker discussing "Shark Assault" with this Probus Club.
With a powerpoint presentation, author Elizabeth Gillan Muir will talk about early women in aviation.
