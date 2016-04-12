Welcome to Dundurn
David A. Poulsen’s Young Adult Fiction 3-Book Bundle
Dysfunction
Finders Keepers
Fifty Years Honouring Canadians
A Boy from Botwood
The Best Mistake Mystery
Forthcoming
Democracy Rising
Foreword by Adam Vaughan
In My Own Key
Literary Titans Revisited
Mystery at Saddle Creek
Dead Air
Now You Know Canada
The Moscow Code
Big League Babble On
The Orillia Spirit
If This Is Home
Drop Dead
B.C. Blues Crime 2-Book Bundle
The Way It Is
Booking In
Fire and Desolation
Undertow
Tracker’s Canyon
Breaking the Ice
The Toronto Maple Leafs
How to Profit from the Next Bull Market
Bestsellers
Lemon-Aid New and Used Cars and Trucks 2007–2017
With George Iny
The Wealthy Renter
The Great Canadian Bucket List
Myles and the Monster Outside
Fifty Years Honouring Canadians
Dysfunction
White Jade Tiger
Lemon-Aid New and Used Cars and Trucks 1990–2016
Bill Davis
The Best Mistake Mystery
The Dundurn Blog
Writing Dysfunction
My original purpose in writing Dysfunction was to provide a narrative history from the perspective of someone on the executive team that conceived and executed the Keystone XL project. I felt it was important that Canadians understood why the project was lost and what that loss would cost them.
How to Raise a “Digital Native” to be a Reader
Our kids are called “digital natives” because screens are their natural environment. Most of them will end up working at a screen. What place will reading have in their lives? Why is reading still relevant?
1. Reading does what visual content can’t do. While reading, the imagination becomes the screen. The reader creates the images, and more importantly, the reader creates the meaning. This is a rich, deep experience that only reading can deliver.
The Error In My Ways
Making mistakes drives me crazy. Especially when I know in advance that something I’m trying is ridiculous and will likely end in disaster.
And then I do it anyway.
Edmonton Launch of Dysfunction
Dennis McConaghy will launch Dysfunction: Canada after Keystone XL at Audreys Books in Edmonton.
Chapters Yonge and Eglinton Presents: Melody Fitzpatrick
Melody Fitzpatrick will sign copies of her Hannah Smart series.
Charleswood Library Mystery Book Club meeting
The Charleswood Public Library Mystery Bookclub has chosen Put on the Armour of Light as their February book. Author Catherine Macdonald will be on hand to provide a writer's perspective on her book. Guests welcome.
Goodreads
A Boy from Botwood
Bryan Davies, Andrew Traficante
A Daughter's Deadly Deception
Jeremy Grimaldi
If This Is Home
Kristine Scarrow
White Jade Tiger
Julie Lawson
Blood Brothers
Colleen Nelson
Netgalley
After The Bloom
Leslie Shimotakahara
Living Up to a Legend: My Family's Adventures with Billy Bishop's Ghost
Diana Bishop
Undertow
R.M. Greenaway
Raising Royalty
Carolyn Harris
You Can Have a Dog When I'm Dead
Paul Benedetti