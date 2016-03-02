Welcome to Dundurn

Charlie Foxtrot
Foreword by Ferry de Kerckhove
Here's an excuse for all you ebook aficionados to shun the cold and stay in and read!
This has been a very sad week indeed. So soon after losing one author, we are saddened to announce that author Patricia Bow passed away on January 7, 2017.
A writer of on science, and history for the University of Waterloo by day, her passion for fiction came out in children's fantasy and wrote such titles as The Bone Flute, which was nominated for a Silver Birch Award in 2006. She was also the author of a 2-book young adult fantasy series called Passage to Mythrin.
As a child I was fascinated by mysteries. This clearly originated in my reading, from Trixie Belden and Nancy Drew, to Enid Blyton’s adventure, and later every single Agatha Christie novel. When I was ten, I started my own sleuthing club, the Amateur Detective Club. My sister and best friend and I even followed a pickle trail once.
Peter Jennings is Keynote Speaker presenting "Shark Assault."
Join Julie Lawson in celebrating the 25th anniversary edition of her award-winning YA novel, White Jade Tiger. Meet the author, enjoy some refreshments and get a book signed.
