Welcome to Dundurn

How to Win Sweet Freedom from Binge-Eating

Posted on January 5 by Vera Tarman

The holiday season has passed, and right now, many people are staring glumly at their scales, fearing the inevitable weight creep that seems to come each year. If you find yourself among them, rest assured you are not alone. This holiday accumulation of pounds, brought on by the cakes, booze, stuffing, and chocolate, is the main culprit for the steady weight gain many of us experience as we age from our 30s to our 40s to our 50s. Each year, more pounds get added to the already stretched waistline.

Remembering Stuart Hamilton

Posted on January 4 by Kyle in News

We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Stuart Hamilton. He was a kind man, an accomplished vocal coach, and mentor to generations of Canadian singers.

Hamilton was one of Canada’s premier vocal coaches for over 65 years. 

He was the founder and artistic director emeritus of Opera in Concert and was the first artistic director of the Canadian Opera Company ensemble. 

His master classes in vocal interpretation were widely attended across not only Canada but North America

White Jade Tiger

White Jade Tiger: A Twenty-Five Year Adventure

Posted on December 27 by Julie Lawson in Fiction, Kids

To celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of White Jade Tiger, Dundurn is publishing a new edition — complete with a brand new cover. The text got a makeover too.

It’s not often (actually never) that I get to tweak a manuscript years after it’s been published. I’d reread the book a few times, but one reads differently in editor mode, and I was astounded by what I discovered. It wasn’t the typos (a couple) or unnecessary space breaks or excessive adjectives (that I happily cut). It was the memories.

