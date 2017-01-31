Welcome to Dundurn
If This Is Home
Finders Keepers
A Boy from Botwood
The Best Mistake Mystery
Dysfunction
Fifty Years Honouring Canadians
Beyond Incarceration
The Secrets We Keep
The Great Canadian Bucket List
Embattled Nation
No Remedy for Love
Don Mills
Deer Life
Breaking the Ice
Raising Royalty
Blood Brothers
A Shimmer of Hummingbirds
Black Flag of the North
Among the Walking Wounded
Blood Count
Investing Strategies 3-Book Bundle
Flying a Red Kite
Series edited by Michael Gnarowski
Prospect Avenue
Sundancer
If This Is Home
The Great Gould
Lemon-Aid New and Used Cars and Trucks 2007–2017
With George Iny
Six Metres of Pavement
The Wealthy Renter
The Great Atlantic Canada Bucket List
Dysfunction
The Great Canadian Bucket List
A Boy from Botwood
Food Junkies
The Ontario Craft Beer Guide
Tears in the Grass
Graffiti, Private School, and Finding YA Writing Inspiration
Every book I write starts with a personal connection. Blood Brothers was based on a boy I met who lived in a rooming house in a rough part of town with his dad. He’d gotten a scholarship to attend a private school. He spent three hours every day on the bus going to and from school, but he didn’t care. To him, attending the school was the chance to escape from poverty. His privileged classmates had no idea what his home life was like. Unlike the boy I know, Jakub doesn’t leave willingly.
Writing Dysfunction
My original purpose in writing Dysfunction was to provide a narrative history from the perspective of someone on the executive team that conceived and executed the Keystone XL project. I felt it was important that Canadians understood why the project was lost and what that loss would cost them.
How to Raise a “Digital Native” to be a Reader
Our kids are called “digital natives” because screens are their natural environment. Most of them will end up working at a screen. What place will reading have in their lives? Why is reading still relevant?
1. Reading does what visual content can’t do. While reading, the imagination becomes the screen. The reader creates the images, and more importantly, the reader creates the meaning. This is a rich, deep experience that only reading can deliver.
Blood Brothers Book Launch
A Boy from Botwood Book Afternoon Reading in Sault Ste. Marie
Join Bryan Davies and Andrew Traficante for a reading and signing of A Boy from Botwood.
Please reserve a seat by email or phone and include your preference for either the 2PM or 7PM event. algomaconservatory [at] algomau [nospam] ca 705-253-4373 ext. 6400
A Boy from Botwood Book Evening Reading in Sault Ste. Marie
Join Bryan Davies and Andrew Traficante for a reading and signing of A Boy from Botwood.
Please reserve a seat by email or phone and include your preference for either the 2PM or 7PM event. algomaconservatory [at] algomau [nospam] ca 705-253-4373 ext. 6400
A Boy from Botwood
Bryan Davies, Andrew Traficante
A Daughter's Deadly Deception
Jeremy Grimaldi
If This Is Home
Kristine Scarrow
White Jade Tiger
Julie Lawson
Blood Brothers
Colleen Nelson
After The Bloom
Leslie Shimotakahara
A Shimmer of Hummingbirds
Steve Burrows
Is Canada Even Real?
J.C. Villamere
Raising Royalty
Carolyn Harris
The Slip
Mark Sampson