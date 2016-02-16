Welcome to Dundurn
New Releases
A Boy from Botwood
A Boy from Botwood
White Jade Tiger
White Jade Tiger
Fifty Years Honouring Canadians
Fifty Years Honouring Canadians
The Secrets We Keep
The Secrets We Keep
Eldritch Manor 3-Book Bundle
Eldritch Manor 3-Book Bundle
Charlie Foxtrot
Charlie Foxtrot
Foreword by Ferry de Kerckhove
The Best Mistake Mystery
The Best Mistake Mystery
Dysfunction
Dysfunction
Finding Jade
Finding Jade
Forthcoming
Sir John’s Echo
Sir John’s Echo
Full Curl
Full Curl
Ten Decisions
Ten Decisions
Green Mama-to-Be
Green Mama-to-Be
Drop Dead
Drop Dead
The Mariposa Folk Festival
The Mariposa Folk Festival
The Beaver Hall Group 2-Book Bundle
The Beaver Hall Group 2-Book Bundle
Foreign Voices in the House
Foreign Voices in the House
B.C. Blues Crime 2-Book Bundle
B.C. Blues Crime 2-Book Bundle
If This Is Home
If This Is Home
The Polar Adventures of a Rich American Dame
The Polar Adventures of a Rich American Dame
The Ontario Craft Beer Guide
The Ontario Craft Beer Guide
Dark Days at Saddle Creek
Dark Days at Saddle Creek
Raising Royalty
Raising Royalty
A Shimmer of Hummingbirds
A Shimmer of Hummingbirds
Charles Pachter
Charles Pachter
Black Flag of the North
Black Flag of the North
The Great Canadian Bucket List
The Great Canadian Bucket List
Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular Disease
How Different It Was
How Different It Was
Bestsellers
Lemon-Aid New and Used Cars and Trucks 2007–2017
Lemon-Aid New and Used Cars and Trucks 2007–2017
With George Iny
The Wealthy Renter
The Wealthy Renter
The Great Canadian Bucket List
The Great Canadian Bucket List
Myles and the Monster Outside
Myles and the Monster Outside
Fifty Years Honouring Canadians
Fifty Years Honouring Canadians
Dysfunction
Dysfunction
White Jade Tiger
White Jade Tiger
Lemon-Aid New and Used Cars and Trucks 1990–2016
Lemon-Aid New and Used Cars and Trucks 1990–2016
Bill Davis
Bill Davis
The Best Mistake Mystery
The Best Mistake Mystery
The Dundurn Blog
How to Raise a “Digital Native” to be a Reader
Our kids are called “digital natives” because screens are their natural environment. Most of them will end up working at a screen. What place will reading have in their lives? Why is reading still relevant?
1. Reading does what visual content can’t do. While reading, the imagination becomes the screen. The reader creates the images, and more importantly, the reader creates the meaning. This is a rich, deep experience that only reading can deliver.
The Error In My Ways
Making mistakes drives me crazy. Especially when I know in advance that something I’m trying is ridiculous and will likely end in disaster.
And then I do it anyway.
The Early Years of Dundurn: A Q&A with President Kirk Howard
Edmonton Launch of Dysfunction
Dennis McConaghy will launch Dysfunction: Canada after Keystone XL at Audreys Books in Edmonton.
Chapters Yonge and Eglinton Presents: Melody Fitzpatrick
Melody Fitzpatrick will sign copies of her Hannah Smart series.
Goodreads
A Boy from Botwood
Bryan Davies, Andrew Traficante
A Daughter's Deadly Deception
Jeremy Grimaldi
If This Is Home
Kristine Scarrow
White Jade Tiger
Julie Lawson
Blood Brothers
Colleen Nelson
Netgalley
After The Bloom
Leslie Shimotakahara
Living Up to a Legend: My Family's Adventures with Billy Bishop's Ghost
Diana Bishop
Undertow
R.M. Greenaway
Raising Royalty
Carolyn Harris
You Can Have a Dog When I'm Dead
Paul Benedetti