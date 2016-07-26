Welcome to Dundurn
New Releases
Christopher Dinsdale’s Historical Adventures 4-Book Bundle
Spell Crossed 3-Book Bundle
Darkling Green
A Daughter’s Deadly Deception
The Secrets We Keep
Off the Street
Foreword by Sukanya Pillay
Charlie Foxtrot
Foreword by Ferry de Kerckhove
White Jade Tiger
Finding Jade
Escape to Havana
Notley Nation
Dr. Oronhyatekha
Forthcoming
You Can Have a Dog When I’m Dead
Piau
The Orillia Spirit
The Toronto Book of the Dead
Among the Walking Wounded
Charlie Red Star
After the Bloom
The Beaver Hall Group 2-Book Bundle
Don Mills
Sir John’s Echo
Finding Jade
The Slip
Big League Babble On
The Beaver Hall Group and Its Legacy
In My Own Key
The Man Who Carried Cash
Thin Places
The Trickster’s Lullaby
Firing Lines
Foreword by Anna Maria Tremonti
Shallow End
Bestsellers
The Great Canadian Bucket List
The Wealthy Renter
Notley Nation
Bill Davis
The Ontario Craft Beer Guide
Justin Trudeau
Translated by George Tombs
Myles and the Monster Outside
Charlie Foxtrot
Foreword by Ferry de Kerckhove
Lemon-Aid New and Used Cars and Trucks 1990–2016
The Secrets We Keep
The Dundurn Blog
White Jade Tiger: A Twenty-Five Year Adventure
To celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of White Jade Tiger, Dundurn is publishing a new edition — complete with a brand new cover. The text got a makeover too.
It’s not often (actually never) that I get to tweak a manuscript years after it’s been published. I’d reread the book a few times, but one reads differently in editor mode, and I was astounded by what I discovered. It wasn’t the typos (a couple) or unnecessary space breaks or excessive adjectives (that I happily cut). It was the memories.
A Q&A with Mary Jennifer Payne
How did you get the idea for the Daughters of Light series?
The idea for the character of Jasmine originated from a student in my homeroom class who was being bullied so badly outside of class, she’d hide in her closet so that her mother would think she’d gone to school. This student’s mother had lupus, so the student didn’t want to worry her mum by telling anyone about the bullying.
Why Charlie Foxtrot?
There are actually two different questions in the title of this post. The first is: why is this book necessary? The origins of its argument about Canadian defence procurement can be traced all the way back to the late 1970s. Shortly after I was hired by McMaster University in 1976 to teach in the political science department, the Liberal government of Pierre Elliott Trudeau decided to buy a new fighter aircraft for Air Command (as the Royal Canadian Air Force was known back then). One of my new colleagues, Michael M.
"Shark Assault" presentation at Probus Club of Collingwood
Peter Jennings is joined by Nicole Moore to present "Shark Assault", the book that profiles Nicole's life and inspiring survival.
Finding Jade Books Signing at Indigo Yonge and Eglinton
Calgary Launch of And Then the Sky Exploded
Join David A. Poulsen at the Calgary Japanese Community Association as he launches his new YA novel And Then the Sky Exploded.
Goodreads
The Wealthy Renter
Alex Avery
A Daughter's Deadly Deception
Jeremy Grimaldi
Finding Jade
Mary Jennifer Payne
White Jade Tiger
Julie Lawson
Dysfunction
Dennis McConaghy
Netgalley
Finders Keepers
Andrea Spalding
Living Up to a Legend: My Family's Adventures with Billy Bishop's Ghost
Diana Bishop
Undertow
R.M. Greenaway
Shallow End: A Stonechild and Rouleau Mystery
Brenda Chapman
You Can Have a Dog When I'm Dead
Paul Benedetti