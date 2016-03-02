Welcome to Dundurn

Charlie Foxtrot
Charlie Foxtrot
Foreword by Ferry de Kerckhove
The holiday season has passed, and right now, many people are staring glumly at their scales, fearing the inevitable weight creep that seems to come each year. If you find yourself among them, rest assured you are not alone. This holiday accumulation of pounds, brought on by the cakes, booze, stuffing, and chocolate, is the main culprit for the steady weight gain many of us experience as we age from our 30s to our 40s to our 50s. Each year, more pounds get added to the already stretched waistline.
We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Stuart Hamilton. He was a kind man, an accomplished vocal coach, and mentor to generations of Canadian singers.
Hamilton was one of Canada’s premier vocal coaches for over 65 years.
He was the founder and artistic director emeritus of Opera in Concert and was the first artistic director of the Canadian Opera Company ensemble.
His master classes in vocal interpretation were widely attended across not only Canada but North America
To celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of White Jade Tiger, Dundurn is publishing a new edition — complete with a brand new cover. The text got a makeover too.
It’s not often (actually never) that I get to tweak a manuscript years after it’s been published. I’d reread the book a few times, but one reads differently in editor mode, and I was astounded by what I discovered. It wasn’t the typos (a couple) or unnecessary space breaks or excessive adjectives (that I happily cut). It was the memories.
Join David A. Poulsen at the Calgary Japanese Community Association as he launches his new YA novel And Then the Sky Exploded.
Book Launch for Laurie Gough’s Stolen Child
We are very pleased to invite you to the Mexican book launch of Stolen Child: A Mother’s Journey to rescue Her Son from Obsessive Copulsive Disorder, by former San Miguel resident, author Laurie Gough.
The "We Should All Know Each Other" series is designed to create a space for conversations with Japanese Canadians and the broader JC community. Encouraging dialogue, reconnecting over common interests, priorities, and opening doors to create a vibrant inter-generational community.
On January 12th, authors Lynne Kutsukake, Kyo Maclear, Alexandra Shimo, and Leslie Shimotakahara will discuss their books.
